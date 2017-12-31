OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $244,000 in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cna Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Cna Financial Corp ( NYSE:CNA ) opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.32. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

