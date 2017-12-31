Orange (ORAN) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Orange (NYSE: ORAN) is one of 47 public companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Orange to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orange and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 1 1 3 0 2.40 Orange Competitors 598 1696 2028 66 2.36

As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 57.59%. Given Orange’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orange has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Orange Competitors 2.45% -1.28% 1.93%

Volatility and Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 505.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $45.29 billion $3.25 billion N/A Orange Competitors $16.59 billion $1.32 billion 3.16

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Summary

Orange competitors beat Orange on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Orange

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services. The Company provides consumers, businesses and other telecommunications operators with a range of services, including fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission and other value-added services, mainly in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Company offers fixed-line telephony, mobile telephony and Internet services in France. The Company offers fixed-line telephony, mobile telephony and Internet services in Spain. The Company offers fixed-line and mobile telephony, and Internet services in Poland. The Company operates through Mobistar and Groupama Banque SA.

