Oppenheimer Reiterates $166.00 Price Target for Celgene (CELG)

Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price target on Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CELG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.17 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a top pick rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Celgene (NASDAQ CELG) opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $82,164.41, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. Celgene has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. Celgene’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Celgene will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celgene by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,725,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,366,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celgene by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celgene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,473,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,668,000 after purchasing an additional 723,844 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,594,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,643,000 after purchasing an additional 697,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

