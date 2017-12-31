ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in ONE Gas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ONE Gas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1,953.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

ONE Gas Inc ( NYSE:OGS ) opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,829.59, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.11. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $247.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

