Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 21,369 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 5.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 170.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.98 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $160,239.08, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Vetr lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.59.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $856,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

