NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.74% of NutriSystem worth $62,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NutriSystem by 50.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,974,000 after acquiring an additional 823,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NutriSystem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NutriSystem by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in NutriSystem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 759,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NutriSystem by 17.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 101,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,580.05, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. NutriSystem Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.21 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.27%. NutriSystem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NutriSystem declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital set a $73.00 target price on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $74.00 target price on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In other news, Director Jay Herratti sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keira Krausz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,280 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

