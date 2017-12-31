Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Nu Skin is a premier anti-aging company. The company’s anti-aging products feature the ageLOC line of products including ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra firming serum, the ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping system, ageLOC R2 nutritional supplement, and ageLOC Transformation daily skin care system. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE NUS ) opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,592.31, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $563.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $628,749.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $334,020.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $837,623.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,899.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,036. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after acquiring an additional 192,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

