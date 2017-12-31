Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Chairman Sells $628,749.08 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Steven Lund sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $628,749.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,020.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Steven Lund sold 42,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,860,620.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Steven Lund sold 108,132 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $7,440,562.92.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) opened at $68.23 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,592.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $563.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Chairman Sells $628,749.08 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/nu-skin-enterprises-inc-nus-chairman-sells-628749-08-in-stock.html.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.