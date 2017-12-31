Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Chairman Sells $628,749.08 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Steven Lund sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $628,749.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,020.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Steven Lund sold 42,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,860,620.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Steven Lund sold 108,132 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $7,440,562.92.
Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) opened at $68.23 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,592.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.
Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.
