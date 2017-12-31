Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.86. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 4582585 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company has a market cap of $136.99, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Northern Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 270,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,328 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The Company holds working interests in over 2,630 gross (204.3 net) producing wells, including over 2,630 wells targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations and over two wells targeting other formations.

