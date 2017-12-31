Northern Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stock

Northern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 0.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 75.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 861.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $185.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

In related news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $28,879,840.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,632.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE MCD) opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $137,211.64, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/northern-capital-management-llc-invests-207000-in-mcdonalds-co-mcd-stock.html.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.