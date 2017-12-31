Nordstrom (JWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom has been gaining from the smooth execution of customer strategy along with disciplined inventory and expense management. Also, the company is enhancing market share through persistent store expansion and strengthening capabilities through further investments, particularly in digital growth. Notably, its third-quarter fiscal 2017 results marked sixth straight time of earnings beat, sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second consecutive quarter. However, the company has underperformed the industry in the last three months. Also, higher investments toward occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing are weighing upon the company's performance. Consequently, its merchandise margin was hurt by higher occupancy expenses related to new Rack and Canada stores in the last quarter, leading to lower gross margin. Additionally, the company expects these hurdles to continue hurting results in fiscal 2017.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN ) opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,892.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Nordstrom by 1,752.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nordstrom by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

