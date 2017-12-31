Nikon (NINOY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS NINOY) traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,071.70, a PE ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nikon has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

NIKON CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of image and video equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Precision Equipment segment offers semiconductor exposure apparatus and flat panel display (FPD) exposure apparatus products and services. The Video segment provides video related and its peripheral area products and services, such as interchangeable lens type digital cameras, compact digital cameras and interchangeable lenses.

