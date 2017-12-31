Nextdecade Corp (NEXT) Director Sells $101,775.00 in Stock

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Director Valinor Capital Partners Offsh sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.32. 19,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,977. Nextdecade Corp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, formerly Harmony Merger Corp., is a development and management company. The Company is engaged in developing of land-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects and associated pipelines in the integrated gas industry in the State of Texas. The Company is focused on providing solutions for LNG across the full value chain.

