NewJersey Resources (NJR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NewJersey Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7047577392756 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NewJersey Resources (NYSE NJR) traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 755,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,450.00, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. NewJersey Resources has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.90 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NewJersey Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.19%.

In related news, VP Amanda Mullan sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $41,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $258,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,162.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

