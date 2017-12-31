New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in AXT Inc (AXTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.65% of AXT worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AXT by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 284,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AXT by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 109,237 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Ochrym sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,235. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXT Inc ( NASDAQ AXTI ) opened at $8.70 on Friday. AXT Inc has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $338.35, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. AXT had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Sunday, September 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

