New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) opened at $42.05 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,550.96, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $421.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $206,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,794 shares in the company, valued at $755,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $85,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-2-40-million-holdings-in-adtalem-global-education-inc-atge.html.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.