New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.21 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,714,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,623,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,977,000 after buying an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) opened at $57.41 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,716.30, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $586,736.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 769,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,744,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 72,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $3,565,433.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,266,213 shares in the company, valued at $62,335,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,300 shares of company stock worth $51,767,925 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

