New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 99,300 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $18,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $10,138,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $10,120,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,624,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 679,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,643,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,650,000 after acquiring an additional 567,021 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $9.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( NYSE:ANF ) opened at $17.43 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.08, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $859.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.70%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

