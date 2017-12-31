New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases 2,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE PFE) opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215,896.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.69%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $262,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,918.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $1,327,248 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group set a $37.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

