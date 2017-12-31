Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 9,055.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,707,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,264,000 after buying an additional 5,645,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 47.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,054,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,415,000 after buying an additional 1,629,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in SYSCO by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,893,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SYSCO by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,928,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after buying an additional 1,381,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in SYSCO by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,791,000 after buying an additional 1,250,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,815.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $62.79.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,641,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,332. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

