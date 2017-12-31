Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 1,010,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 521,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.64.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 688.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The Company is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on the Manocept platform to help identify the sites and pathways of undetected disease.
