Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 1,010,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 521,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.64.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 688.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/navidea-biopharmaceuticals-navb-trading-down-5-3.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 253,471 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The Company is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on the Manocept platform to help identify the sites and pathways of undetected disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.