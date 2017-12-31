Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 56,433 Shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,433 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.07% of Calgon Carbon worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calgon Carbon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calgon Carbon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Calgon Carbon alerts:

CCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calgon Carbon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Calgon Carbon from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sidoti downgraded Calgon Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Calgon Carbon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Calgon Carbon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Calgon Carbon Corporation ( NYSE:CCC ) opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,082.27, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.20. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Calgon Carbon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/nationwide-fund-advisors-sells-56433-shares-of-calgon-carbon-corporation-ccc.html.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Calgon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calgon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.