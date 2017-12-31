Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 56,433 Shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,433 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.07% of Calgon Carbon worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calgon Carbon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calgon Carbon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
CCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calgon Carbon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Calgon Carbon from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sidoti downgraded Calgon Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Calgon Carbon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Calgon Carbon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Calgon Carbon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.
About Calgon Carbon
Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.
