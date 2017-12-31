National Commerce (NCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of National Commerce (NCOM) opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.06 and a P/E ratio of 22.12. National Commerce has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Commerce by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in National Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in National Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.

