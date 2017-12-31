Nasdaq (NDAQ) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.10

Headlines about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.127980658907 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ NDAQ ) traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 923,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,016. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,771.14, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $104,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

