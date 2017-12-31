Monarch Financial (MNRK) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Monarch Financial (NASDAQ: MNRK) is one of 299 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Monarch Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monarch Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Financial N/A N/A 14.67 Monarch Financial Competitors $5.83 billion $878.64 million 422.92

Monarch Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Financial. Monarch Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Monarch Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Monarch Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Monarch Financial Competitors 2204 8571 8576 338 2.36

As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.63%. Given Monarch Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monarch Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Financial 12.93% 13.64% 1.39% Monarch Financial Competitors 18.79% 8.31% 0.94%

Dividends

Monarch Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Monarch Financial pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monarch Financial competitors beat Monarch Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Monarch Financial

Monarch Financial Holdings, Inc. (Monarch) is a Virginia-chartered bank holding company. The Company is engaged in commercial and retail banking; investment and insurance sales, and mortgage origination and brokerage. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Monarch Bank (the Bank), and its two subsidiaries, Monarch Investment, LLC and Monarch Capital, LLC. The Company operates through two segments: community banking (banking) and retail mortgage banking services (mortgage banking). The Company’s community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. Monarch’s mortgage banking services consist of originating residential loans and subsequently selling them to investors. Monarch also does business in various markets, such as OBX Bank, Monarch Bank Private Wealth, Monarch Mortgage and under various names through joint ventures with other partners.

