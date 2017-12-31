Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 86,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 286,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at $83.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $356,001.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.51 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Vetr cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $470,091.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,750,555.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $406,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,357 shares of company stock worth $4,273,910. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

