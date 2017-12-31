MiMedx Group (MDXG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDXG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ MDXG) opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 678.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

