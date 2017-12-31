MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group ( MOFG ) opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.70, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $35,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiaries, MidWestOne Bank, Central Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc that operates through three agencies located in central and east-central Iowa. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated a total of 43 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida.

