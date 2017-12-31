MGE Energy (MGEE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGE Energy earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4132895944078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MGE Energy (MGEE) traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. 118,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $2,220.00, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.32. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $68.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.31%. analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc (MGE) is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through five segments: Regulated electric utility operations; Regulated gas utility operations; Nonregulated energy operations; Transmission investments, and All other. The Regulated electric utility operations segment is engaged in generating, purchasing and distributing electricity through Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE).

