Meredith (MDP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meredith has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s strategic initiatives particularly in digital space, brand licensing activities, solid portfolio of television stations and robust earnings surprise history reinforce its position as one of the leading media and marketing companies. The company remains optimistic to generate solid no-political adverting revenues in Local Media Group attributable to robust demand for automotive and professional services. Moreover, the company’s recent merger agreement with Time Inc. for $2.8 billion cash, bodes well. Nevertheless, waning print media trends due to shift from traditional advertising and stiff competition continues to pose concerns for investors. Meanwhile, earnings in both the second quarter and fiscal 2018 are anticipated to decline year over year as the fiscal 2017 benefited from record political advertising revenues.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDP. ValuEngine downgraded Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Meredith from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Meredith in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of Meredith ( NYSE:MDP ) opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Meredith has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,950.85, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Meredith had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Ceryanec sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $228,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Karpowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $2,443,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 38.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

