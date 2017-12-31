Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE MRK ) opened at $56.27 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153,304.08, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/merck-co-inc-mrk-position-increased-by-linscomb-williams-inc.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.