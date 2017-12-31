Mentor Graphics (MENT) vs. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mentor Graphics (NASDAQ: MENT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Mentor Graphics pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cadence Design Systems does not pay a dividend. Mentor Graphics pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mentor Graphics and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Design Systems 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Mentor Graphics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Mentor Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mentor Graphics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Graphics and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Graphics 25.76% 37.83% 23.54% Cadence Design Systems 13.45% 29.00% 11.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mentor Graphics and Cadence Design Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Graphics N/A N/A N/A $1.26 29.56 Cadence Design Systems $1.82 billion 6.50 $203.08 million $0.93 44.97

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mentor Graphics. Mentor Graphics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mentor Graphics beats Cadence Design Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mentor Graphics Company Profile

Mentor Graphics Corporation provides software and hardware design solutions, as well as consulting and customer support services. The Company markets its products and services across the world, primarily to various companies in the communications, computer, consumer electronics, semiconductor, networking, multimedia, military and aerospace and transportation industries. The electronic components and systems that its customers create and test with its products include integrated circuits (ICs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), embedded systems and software, and wire harness systems. Its products are used in the design and development of a diverse set of electronic products, including transportation electronics, Internet of things (IoT) platforms and systems, computers, medical devices, industrial electronics, manufacturing systems, and wireless communications infrastructure.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP). Functional verification products are used to verify that the circuitry or the software designed will perform as intended. Digital IC design offerings are used to create representations of a digital circuit or an IC that can be verified for correctness prior to implementation. Custom IC design and verification offerings are used to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog and memory designs. System Interconnect and Analysis offerings are used to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Design IP offerings consist of functional blocks, which customers integrate into their ICs for the development process.

