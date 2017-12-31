Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marsh & McLennan Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7705037602431 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC ) traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.39. 1,408,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $41,537.96, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 618,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $51,216,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,131,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $99,899.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,306.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

