Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 78.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,842.04, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $718.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

