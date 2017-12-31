Lennox International Inc. (LII) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lennox International worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 21,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 7,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE LII) opened at $208.26 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.54 and a 52-week high of $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8,699.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.09. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 1,657.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $88,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.46, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.83.

WARNING: “Lennox International Inc. (LII) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/lennox-international-inc-lii-position-lifted-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.