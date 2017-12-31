LendingClub Corp (LC) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of LendingClub worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LendingClub by 497.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 1,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,610,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,449,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

LendingClub Corp ( NYSE:LC ) opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a current ratio of 18.02. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sameer Gulati sold 8,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $47,099.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,957,175 shares of company stock worth $100,843,283 and have sold 80,624 shares worth $409,564. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

