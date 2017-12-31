LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.20.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $613.40, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider David B. Roberts sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $132,513.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at $786,851.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 51.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 289,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 155,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 321,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

