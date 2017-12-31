LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,699,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,817,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,400,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,607,000 after acquiring an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after acquiring an additional 909,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,602,000 after acquiring an additional 806,119 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total transaction of $283,573.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $694,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,575 shares of company stock worth $1,509,339 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.94.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) opened at $173.90 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.62 and a 52 week high of $191.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126,235.92, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

