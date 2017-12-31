Legg Mason (LM) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

Media headlines about Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Legg Mason earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.1445537568528 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Legg Mason from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Legg Mason and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Legg Mason from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of Legg Mason (NYSE LM) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 388,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $3,859.56, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

