Legal & General Group Plc Buys 6,200 Shares of Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Cosan worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,408,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,445,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,799,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,800 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,185,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Ltd (NYSE CZZ) opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,567.49, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.36. Cosan Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/legal-general-group-plc-buys-6200-shares-of-cosan-ltd-czz.html.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.