Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $219,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) opened at $67.39 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $93,352.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Schlumberger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 512.83%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

