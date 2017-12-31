Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 352.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 91.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 12.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 13.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $202,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,189.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.43. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $118.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $140.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 51.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $227,690.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $157,468.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,456.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,014 shares of company stock valued at $764,529. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

