Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 6,360 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.0% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 51,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 341.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 352,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,322,000 after purchasing an additional 272,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. ( UNP ) opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106,362.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

