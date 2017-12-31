KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. KeyCorp currently has a $240.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $411.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) opened at $311.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52,330.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Tesla has a one year low of $210.96 and a one year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.49, for a total transaction of $589,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,699. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 106.8% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

