Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Sells $890,431.08 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) insider Eric T. Langevin sold 8,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $890,431.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,105.10, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.36. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.35. Kadant had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kadant by 718.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.