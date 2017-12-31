Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Sells $890,431.08 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) insider Eric T. Langevin sold 8,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $890,431.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,105.10, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.36. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.35. Kadant had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kadant by 718.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Sells $890,431.08 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/kadant-inc-kai-insider-sells-890431-08-in-stock.html.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.