K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $5.36 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 1.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in United Technologies by 52.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 749,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after buying an additional 257,582 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,695,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,154,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in United Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 4,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $97,635.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $108,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,466 shares of company stock worth $2,019,274 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Technologies from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE UTX) opened at $127.57 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,873.58, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

