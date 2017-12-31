JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 284,035 Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284,035 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 8.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 36,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 304.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the third quarter worth $237,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TGS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Santander cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.