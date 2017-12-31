JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 284,035 Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284,035 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 8.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 36,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 304.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the third quarter worth $237,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Santander cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 284,035 Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-shares-of-284035-transportadora-de-gas-sa-ord-b-tgs.html.

Shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B ( NYSE:TGS ) opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,575.23, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.11. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.