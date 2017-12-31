JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 368,649 Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.20% of Pacific Ethanol worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Pacific Ethanol Inc ( NASDAQ:PEIX ) opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $200.07, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.06. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

