Jonathan Bush Sells 30,000 Shares of athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Stock

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $4,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,244,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

Get athenahealth alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of athenahealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $496,680.00.

Shares of athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. athenahealth, Inc has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,367.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.57.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. athenahealth had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on athenahealth in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on athenahealth from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. athenahealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of athenahealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in athenahealth by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new position in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jonathan Bush Sells 30,000 Shares of athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/jonathan-bush-sells-30000-shares-of-athenahealth-inc-athn-stock.html.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.