Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lifted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,223,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,237,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,510,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) opened at $139.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $375,360.59, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lifted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/johnson-johnson-jnj-stake-lifted-by-personal-capital-advisors-corp.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.